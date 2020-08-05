With Cam gone, Bridgewater says Panthers feel like his team

“One of the biggest problems I had my first year in New Orleans was I wanted to be like Drew (Brees),” Bridgewater said of the Saints QB. “I had to do everything Drew did in order to have success like Drew. But eventually, I learned that Drew Brees is Drew Brees. Cam Newton is Cam Newton. I’m still Teddy Bridgewater. So I can’t go out there and try to be something that I’m not. I play the game the way I play it.”