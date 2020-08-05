U.S. News & World reports gives ‘high performing’ ratings to Tidelands Health hospitals

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – The U.S. News & World Report has recognized two Tidelands Health facilities as high-performing hospitals for 2020-21.
According to a press release, Tidelands Waccamaw Community Hospital got high-performing ratings for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, hip replacement and knee replacement. This is the second consecutive year the hospital was recognized for the latter.
Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital received high-performing marks for its care of patients with congestive heart failure, staff said.
The hospitals earned these marks for care that was significantly better than the national average, as measured by factors such as patient outcomes, the release stated.
For the 2020-21 ratings, U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 medical centers nationwide in 10 procedures and conditions, according to the press release.
The annual ratings, now in their sixth year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures.
