U.S. Army to salute healthcare workers in Florence with parachute demonstration

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – There will be a special salute on Thursday morning to honor those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.
The U.S. Army Black Daggers will parachute team will be jumping into MUSC Health Florence Medical Center to salute healthcare workers.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has tested the resolve of our country, and healthcare workers across the nation have served tirelessly, and at their own risk, to treat our neighbors and loved ones,” the U.S. Army said in a statement.
The jump is to honor not only those in hospitals, but also firefighters, EMS, police, home health nurses, etc.
The parachute demonstration will happen at 10 a.m. Thursday at the front law of MUSC Health Florence Medical Center near the flagpole.
The U.S. Army Black Daggers are comprised of volunteers throughout the Army special operations community.
