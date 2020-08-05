U.S. Army Corps of Engineers surveys ‘severe’ beach erosion in North Myrtle Beach following Isaias

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were in North Myrtle Beach to assess the severe dune and beach erosion to the city’s nine miles of beaches that resulted from Hurricane Isaias, city officials said.
Army Corps representatives visited the North Myrtle Beach oceanfront on Tuesday, along with Mayor Marilyn Hatley and city manager Mike Mahaney to view the erosion damage.
WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold said many dunes in the Cherry Grove area have eight to 10-foot cliffs carved out.
Monday’s storm inundated Cherry Grove with at least four feet of water at one point during the evening high tide, which was compounded by the storm surge, North Myrtle Beach spokesperson Pat Dowling said.
