TROPICS: 2020 hurricane season off to a fast start

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a fast start when looking at the averages for this year compared to previous years.
Colorado State University released the latest stats regarding the hurricane season. Right now, there have been nine named storms and two hurricanes. Colorado State took the average from 1981 to 2010 and compared this year.
There are currently seven more named storms than the average, with two of them becoming hurricanes. That’s 429% above the average. When looking at hurricanes, we are sitting at 286% with two hurricanes already, compared to the average of 0.7.
Isaias just became the earliest ninth Atlantic-named storm on record. The previous record was Irene on Aug. 7, 2005.
While the tropics are quiet for now, we know we are approaching the peak of hurricane season. Now is the time to continue to prepare and trust the First Alert Weather Team for any developments in the tropics.
