TROPICS: 2020 hurricane season off to a fast start

TROPICS: 2020 hurricane season off to a fast start
We have a long way to go before the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is over. (Source: WMBF)
By Andrew Dockery | August 5, 2020 at 9:40 AM EDT - Updated August 5 at 9:40 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is off to a fast start when looking at the averages for this year compared to previous years.

HURRICANE CENTER: What to know before, during and after a storm

Colorado State University released the latest stats regarding the hurricane season. Right now, there have been nine named storms and two hurricanes. Colorado State took the average from 1981 to 2010 and compared this year.

Here's the latest from Colorado State University.
Here's the latest from Colorado State University. (Source: WMBF)

There are currently seven more named storms than the average, with two of them becoming hurricanes. That’s 429% above the average. When looking at hurricanes, we are sitting at 286% with two hurricanes already, compared to the average of 0.7.

Nine storms down. Our next name is Josephine.
Nine storms down. Our next name is Josephine. (Source: WMBF)

Isaias just became the earliest ninth Atlantic-named storm on record. The previous record was Irene on Aug. 7, 2005.

We have a long way to go before the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is over.
We have a long way to go before the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season is over. (Source: WMBF)

While the tropics are quiet for now, we know we are approaching the peak of hurricane season. Now is the time to continue to prepare and trust the First Alert Weather Team for any developments in the tropics.

Download the First Alert Weather App to get the push notification before, during and after the storm. While our season has already been active, it’s certainly not over.

Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.