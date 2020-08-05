TRAFFIC ALERT: Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway closed due to wreck

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews are asking drivers to avoid find an alternate route after a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Horry County.
Horry County Fire Rescue said crews received a call of a wreck involving a vehicle and a commercial hauling truck in the area of Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway. HCFR added the call was dispatched at 2:56 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle was transported with injuries not believed to be life-threatening, according to officials.
Drivers are currently being asked to avoid the area.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol is also on scene and is investigating the crash.
