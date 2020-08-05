Tornado touched down in Garden City during Isaias, according to NWS

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The National Weather Service confirmed Wednesday that a tornado touched down in Garden City during Hurricane Isaias’ impact.
According to Steve Pfaff with the NWS, it was an EF-0 tornado with winds at 80 mph. A crew was in the 900 block of South Waccamaw Drive Wednesday to investigate the damage.
The tornado came in off the ocean and caused damage to several homes before lifting in the marsh. Pfaff said was person was injured in one of the beachfront homes when a door was blown open and debris struck him in the head.
According to Pfaff, that man is in the hospital due to the head injury.
Garden City saw significant flooding and other damage as a result of Isaias.
