Suspect in Marion shooting turns herself in; 4 others still wanted

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion police chief announced on Wednesday that one of the five suspects wanted in a shooting that hurt several people has turned herself in.
Tameisha Lasane, 18, faces several charges including four counts of attempted murder and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person.
Police Chief Tony Flowers said a judge denied her bond on the attempted murder charges, but a $36,337 bond was set on all the other charges.
Investigators said a group of people met on Saturday at the Shell station at 100 W. Liberty Street and there was a fight that led to multiple people being shot.
The victims were taken to MUSC Marion and were treated for their injuries.
Police said a separate shooting then happened in the parking lot of MUSC Marion. Police said that shooting is connected to the one that took place at the Shell station.
Authorities are still searching for Zyrei Platt, 19, Derrian Platt, 33, and Kyrei Platt, 23, on attempted murder charges. Quanisa Owens is also wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or have any information about the shooting should call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.
