SEC football teams can begin preseason football practice on Aug. 17

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Shortly after modifying its regular-season schedule for teams, the Southeastern Conference has announced a start date for teams to officially begin preseason football practice.
SEC officials are now allowing teams to start preseason practice on August 17. Initially, practice was set to begin on August 7 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the SEC’s preseason calendar has shifted based on recommendations from its Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force.
While practice may officially begin on Aug. 17, teams will be allowed to hold up to 14 hours per week of strength and conditioning, meetings, and walkthroughs. Once practice begins, schools will be allowed 25 practices with a limit of 20 hours per week of practice time. The SEC has also implemented a mandatory five-day acclimation period with two days in helmets only, two days in shells, and the fifth day in full pads.
Teams will be required to provide players with at least two days off each week until the week before the first game of the season.
