SCHSL passes proposal to start high school football practice Sept. 8

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina High School League’s executive committee unanimously passed a return to play proposal Wednesday morning that sets specific dates for the return of fall sports.
According to the proposal, which passed 18-0, high school football practices will begin on Sept. 8, with games starting Sept. 25.
Practice was originally set to start in July.
The executive committee also voted to not penalize schools who can’t play games due to COVID-19 concerns.
As for stadium capacity, SCHSL Commissioner Jerome Singleton said he wants to leave that discussion to the schools.
WMBF Sports anchor Gabe McDonald will have more on this development tonight at 7.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.