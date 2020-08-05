S.C. Tax-Free Weekend runs Aug. 7-9

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina's annual 72-hour sales tax holiday kicks off this weekend.
It runs Friday through Sunday, Aug. 7 through Aug. 9, giving parents a chance to get school supplies without paying taxes.
Tax-free items include computers, printers, school supplies, clothing and accessories, shoes, and certain bed and bath items.
The South Carolina Department of Revenue reminds shoppers that eligible items can be purchased online and in-store without paying the state's 6% sales tax and any applicable local taxes during the tax-free weekend.
