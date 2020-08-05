S.C. receives $500K to house victims of human trafficking

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office says South Carolina has received a $500,000 award from the Department of Justice to provide housing for victims of human trafficking in the state.
U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. announced Wednesday the funds from the Office of Justice Programs and its component, the Office for Victims of Crime, to provide safe, stable housing and appropriate services to victims.
The grant, awarded to Doors to Freedom, will provide six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims, including rent, utilities or related expenses, such as security deposits and relocation costs. The grant will also provide funding for support needed to help victims locate permanent housing and secure employment, as well as occupational training and counseling. Doors to Freedom is among 73 organizations receiving more than $35 million in OVC grants to support housing services for human trafficking survivors.
“Human trafficking is a barbaric criminal enterprise that subjects its victims to unspeakable cruelty and deprives them of the most basic of human needs, none more essential than a safe place to live,” Attorney General William P. Barr said. “Throughout this Administration, the Department of Justice has fought aggressively to bring human traffickers to justice and to deliver critical aid to trafficking survivors. These new resources, announced today, expand on our efforts to offer those who have suffered the shelter and support they need to begin a new and better life.”
“This office is committed to aggressively prosecuting human trafficking, which is among the most despicable and vile forms of criminal activity,” U.S. Attorney McCoy said. “Its victims suffer immeasurably, and I am thankful that there are safe places in South Carolina for survivors of this horrendous crime to experience a transformed life.”
Human trafficking offenses are among the most difficult crimes to identify, and the scope of human trafficking victimization may be much greater than the limited data reflect. A new report issued by the National Institute of Justice, another component of the Office of Justice Programs, found that the number of human trafficking cases captured in police reports may represent only a fraction of all such cases. Expanding housing and other services to trafficking victims remains a top Justice Department priority.
“Human traffickers dangle the threat of homelessness over those they have entrapped, playing a ruthless game of psychological manipulation that victims are never in a position to win,” OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan said. “These grants will empower survivors on their path to independence and a life of self-sufficiency and hope.”
The Office for Victims of Crime, for example, hosted listening sessions and roundtable discussions with stakeholders in the field in 2018 and launched the Human Trafficking Capacity Building Center.
From July 2018 through June 2019, 118 OVC human trafficking grantees reported serving 8,375 total clients including confirmed trafficking victims and individuals showing strong indicators of trafficking victimization.
