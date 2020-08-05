S.C. Aquarium releases its 300th rehabilitated sea turtle back into the ocean

🎉🎉🎉Six Kemp's ridley sea turtles are returning to the wild by boat with the help of Coastal Expeditions: Coleman, Jasper, Bowman, Swamp Fox, Elliot and Cooper. Watch to find out which turtle will be the first to greet the waves, and thus the 300th sea turtle release! We hope to rehabilitate and release another 300 turtles, but we can't do that without your help, especially in light of recent hardship. Please consider donating by hitting the donate button OR texting SEATURTLE to 44321. ❤️