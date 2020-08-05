Police cite Robeson County deputy involved in crash while on duty

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – A Robeson County deputy was involved in a crash while he was trying to pull someone over.
Sheriff Burnis Wilkins posted that around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, Deputy Todd Thomas was driving along Fayetteville Road when he attempted to turn around on a violator but was hit by another driver.
Wilkins said the other driver tried to pass the deputy on his left side but hit the patrol car’s front end and caused the driver to run off the road.
A Lumberton police officer investigated the crash and cited the deputy for a safe movement violation. The deputy was not hurt in the crash.
The other driver was cited for going 65 in a 45 mph zone and failing to reduce speed. That driver was taken to the hospital for minor injuries but has been released.
