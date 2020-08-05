Police chase in Horry County briefly shuts down Highway 22

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police were involved in a chase Wednesday afternoon that shut down parts of a highway.
Officers chased the vehicle around 1 p.m. near Highway 90 and Highway 22.
At one point, Highway 22 was briefly shut down, but it has since reopened and traffic has started flowing again.
One person has been taken into custody. It’s not clear why officers started chasing the vehicle.
Police said there is no risk to the community.
