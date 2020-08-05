Pair of Gamecocks have opted out of upcoming football season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, South Carolina head football coach Will Muschamp announced that two players have officials opted out fo the upcoming season for the Gamecocks.
Offensive linemen Mark Fox and Jordan Rhodes have decided not to play this season.
“I certainly respect their decision and understand that,” Muschamp said. “That’s certainly their right at this time.”
Muschamp said both players will remain on scholarship, but they both have returned home to be with their families.
Muschamp also gave a little more detail regarding the testing numbers within the Gamecocks’ program saying that there’s less than a 5% positive rate in their building.
“Hopefully, we’ll continue to trend downward in those numbers as a state and as a football program,” Muschamp said.
Even with that, Muschamp said the team is continuing to follow safety guidelines and practice social distancing during meetings and workouts.
Muschamp said, according to the league, student-athletes will be tested three times per week: Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday.
