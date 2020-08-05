Horry County student-athletes to resume fall training Wednesday

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Fall athletic team training and conditioning for Horry County Schools is set to resume Wednesday.
According to district officials, student-athletes will be divided into "pods" of no more than 15 student-athletes and one coach per session.
Student-athletes will also be required to wear a face covering when not actively involved in the session.
Conditioning was suspended in June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was supposed to resume Monday, but was pushed to Aug. 5 because of impacts from Hurricane Isaias.
