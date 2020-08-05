Four hopefuls vying to fill former Rep. Clemmons’ seat in S.C. House

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Filing to fill the South Carolina House District 107 seat previously held by Alan Clemmons is closed, and there are four hopefuls looking to be his replacement.
Republican candidates Mark McBride and Case Brittain will face off in a GOP primary on Aug. 18.
Also running are Democratic candidate Tony Cahill and Libertarian candidate William Dettmering III.
The general election will take place in November.
After 18 years serving in the state house, Clemmons announced last month he was leaving office to focus on the clients at his Myrtle Beach law firm.
Clemmons was fresh off his ninth consecutive primary win in June. He was set to run unopposed in the general election come November.
