FIRST ALERT: Showers expected this morning, daily chances through the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers are working into the area this morning and will provide for a slower morning commute for some. Not everyone will see the rainfall early today but the chances are there at 40%. Make sure to grab the rain jacket and check the First Alert Weather App as you step out the door this morning.
Temperatures will be similar to Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The humidity will be noticeable but not miserable like in week’s past. By lunchtime, look for temperatures to be in the low-mid 80s, turning into the upper 80s and lower 90s by this afternoon.
For those who do not see a shower or storm this morning, chances continue this afternoon after we heat up. Another round of afternoon showers and storms will continue for the late afternoon and evening hours. These will remain scattered and there will be many people today who do not see rain from either chance. It’s just that time of year.
The next few days remain the same forecast wise. We hold onto highs in the upper 80s along the beaches and lower 90s in the Pee Dee. Our rain chances remain at 40% for Thursday and Friday before dropping to 30% for the weekend. Regardless of rain chances, we remain pretty comfortable for August. The heat index only reaches the upper 90s through Saturday. We won’t see the triple digit heat index again until Sunday.
