FIRST ALERT: More downpours at times

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Showers and storms will be likely at times the next few days with plenty of summer heat and humidity.
A few showers will be possible through the evening hours with temperatures overnight dropping into the middle 70s.
Thursday will be unsettled at times with scattered showers and storms. Once again, the Grand Strand may see the most activity in the morning hours with downpours shifting further inland through the afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 80s. Rain chances Thursday are 60%.
Friday will see the risk of showers and storms dropping to 40%. With a bit more sunshine at times, temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90.
Rain chances will slowly decrease through the weekend as temperatures slowly increase. A 30% chance of a storm or two on Saturday drops to just 20% for Sunday. Afternoon temperatures through the weekend will climb to near 90 with the heat index as high as 100 at times.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.