Deputies charge four people in deadly robbery in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Four people have been charged in connection to a deadly robbery in Robeson County.
The sheriff’s office announced the arrests of Dajour Green, Lloyd Lockler Jr., Smity Locklear and Mary Oxendine in the shooting death of 34-year-old Alexander Locklear back on June 3.
Deputies were called to the 4000 block of Red Hill Road for a shooting and robbery.
When they arrived, they found Alexander Locklear in his home, suffering a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died.
All four people arrested face charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.
“We are thankful for the leads provided that led investigators to bring forth these charges. This case is yet another example of the public working closely with law enforcement which has brought about a successful conclusion leading to criminal charges” Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said.
All four suspects in the case are being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under no bond.
