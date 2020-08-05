Authorities arrest Myrtle Beach man accused of distributing child sexual abuse material

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Wednesday the arrest of a man connected to child sex charges.
Rony Antunez-Antunez, 39, of Myrtle Beach was arrested on Monday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Investigators said they received multiple CyberTipline reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that led them to Antunez-Antunez. They said he distributed files of child sexual abuse material.
The case will be prosecuted by the AG’s Office.
