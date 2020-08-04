’This was worse for us than Matthew’: Cleanup begins in neighborhood damaged by Isaias

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - People in the Cherry Grove neighborhood of North Myrtle Beach woke up Tuesday to the damage Hurricane Isaias left behind.
On Duffy Street, you could see canals full of debris and some docks were damaged or displaced the storm.
Erin Sharp, who lives on 34th Avenue, said water started overflowing from the canal across the street around 8 p.m. or 9 p.m. Monday. Within a couple of hours, the flood water was waist-deep.
Sharp said their entire downstairs was filled with floodwater. She said she didn’t think Isaias would be that bad since they weren’t told to evacuate, but believes the damage is worse than Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
“This is definitely worse,” Sharp said. “In Matthew, we didn’t have all of this, the level of debris. There’s just debris and muck everywhere which we didn’t have in Matthew.”
The cleanup started early Tuesday as people picked up debris in their yards and cleared out flood-damaged storages.
One neighbor’s backyard is nearly gone after the storm surge washed it out.
Dozens of cars, including Sharp’s, were totaled due to flooding.
Another reason why Sharp said she wasn’t too worried about the storm is because they weren’t told to evacuate.
“We’re used to evacuating so again we really thought oh we were fine so I think it’s more shock, just not prepared for it this time,” she said.
Beth Gudenburr, who's visiting from Pittsburgh, said this was her first time witnessing a hurricane.
She said she was told the storm wouldn’t be that bad before she came down on Saturday for her son’s wedding, but she said that’s not the case.
“We weren’t informed very well,” Gudenburr said. “Thank God we’re up in a house on stilts because it we were down, I don’t know what we would have done.”
