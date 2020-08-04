Sun Belt Conference to begin 8-conference-game football schedule over Labor Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WMBF) – The Sun Belt Conference, which includes Coastal Carolina University, announced Tuesday its football season will begin over Labor Day weekend.
According to a press release, the 2020 season will be comprised of an eight-conference-game schedule with an option for each member to add as many as four non-conference opponents beginning with Week Zero.
The Sun Belt’s football championship game between the East Division and West Division champions will be held on Dec. 5, conference officials said.
If necessary, the date of the championship game may be adjusted, the release stated.
“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities. Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition,” a press release stated.
