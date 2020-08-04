State insurance agents advise S.C. residents with damage from Isaias to file a claim immediately

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Department of Insurance is providing tips to residents who experienced damage due to Hurricane Isaias.
In a series of tweets Tuesday morning, the SCDI said those who have storm damage should secure the area by looking for fallen power lines or gas leaks.
“Stay away from these areas if you notice such damage and call your insurance agent,” a tweet stated.
Additionally, state insurance agents said if it’s safe, residents should take photos of the damage and take steps to prevent any further damage. An example is if there is a hole in the roof, cover it with a tarp.
Residents should also immediately file a claim with their insurance company if they did experience storm damage.
“Keep all photos and receipts, these will be useful in processing your claim,” according to the SCDI.
