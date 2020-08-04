SLIDESHOW: Damage from Isaias stretches across Grand Strand

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Isaias brought category one winds and storm surge as passed offshore of the Grand Strand Monday night.
The storm ultimately made landfall in Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. around 11:10 p.m., just north of the South Carolina state line.
“We had a very close call with a category one landfall,” Thomas Bell, spokesperson for Horry County Emergency Management, said Tuesday morning.
Bell said Horry County saw “significant impacts” from Isaias, especially storm surge. The water breached the dunes near Sea Captain’s House at 30th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, while Cherry Grove saw eight to 10 feet of dunes lost in some areas.
Flooding was also seen in Garden City and the Murrells Inlet Marshwalk.
Bell estimates Horry County saw between three to five inches of rain as a result of Iasias. He compared the impacts to what Hurricane Dorian brought to the area in September 2019.
