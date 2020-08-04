Santee Cooper wraps up restoration effort after nearly 8,000 lose power during Isaias

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Less than 24 hours after Hurricane Isaias hit the Grand Strand, Santee Cooper has announced that it has wrapped up its power restoration efforts.
“As of noon Tuesday, we are wrapping up restoration to just a handful of customers, down from our peak of 7,897 customers without power as the center of the storm passed by last night,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “Santee Cooper teams were prepared and able to work through the night, which reduced the duration of those outages and helped us get close to normal so quickly.”
Santee Cooper said its transmission system held up well, with no sustained outages.
The company added that crews are conducting aerial inspections on the transmission lines from Georgetown to the North Carolina border to check for any potential remaining issues.
Santee Cooper has released most of its contract crews so that they can help with power restoration in other states that are impacted by Isaias.
