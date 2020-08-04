Investigation underway after man shot in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting in Georgetown that left a man hurt.
Police were called around 9:15 p.m. to the area of Gilbert Street and E Street where they found the man shot.
The victim was taken to a hospital in Charleston for treatment. His condition has not been released.
Investigators are processing the crime scene and canvassing the area for witnesses.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police department at 843-545-4300.
