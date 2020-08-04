Horry County School Board meets Monday to reveal final school reopening plan

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Families in Horry County Schools will get a better idea Monday night on what school may look like in the fall due the coronavirus.
The district is presenting its final reopening plan before submitting it to the state Board of Education for final approval.
WMBF News learned that HCS submitted a plan to the state last week, but are resubmitting another plan after Monday’s meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey said parents will have two options for their kids’ learning environment during the pandemic:
- Option 1: “Brick-and-Mortar” or a traditional way of schooling
- Option 2: Attend K-12 virtual program
Maxey explained that if parents choose traditional schooling, their first day of school will be Sept. 8, but there are factors that will be determined by the South Carolina disease activity report. Information from the report that will be released on Aug. 31 will determine how students will go to class.
If the report determines “low spread” of the disease, then HCS students will return to full-time traditional schooling for five days a week.
If the report determines “medium spread” then the students will take part in a hybrid combination of face-to-face and distance learning. There will be two days of face-to-face instruction and three days of distance learning.
If the report determines “high spread’ then schooling will start on Sept. 8 with five days of distance learning.
Horry County Schools is one of just a few districts that have not submitted final school reopening plans to the state.
Board chairman Ken Richardson has said that he has not been concerned about being the first district to submit a plan but being the best plan.
