Florence County man faces 20 counts connected to child sex charges

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced on Tuesday the arrest of a Florence County man on 20 charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.
Investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to 36-year-old Michael Poley.
Investigators said that Poley distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.
He was arrested on Friday.
Poley is charged with seven counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and 13 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Each of the counts carries up to 10 years of imprisonment.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
