FIRST ALERT: Summer-like with more afternoon storms around

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The heat and humidity builds this week as afternoon storm chances return.
Afternoon highs return to the upper 80s along the Grand Strand, near 90° inland through the remainder of the week. While the mugginess isn’t as high as we’ve seen at times, we’ll still push the heat index to right around 100° each afternoon this week.
Not expecting any washouts this week but expect to see some rain around each afternoon. The scattered storms linger into the evening, but in typical summertime fashion, wind down after sunset.
Rain chances begin to diminish into the weekend but the heat will continue to build. The heat index will approach 104° by Sunday afternoon.
