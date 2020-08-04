FIRST ALERT: Back to the heat and humidity, scattered storms return

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an active week of tracking Isaias, we are officially done with that storm. Impacts last night were felt from the south strand to the north strand with impressive storm surge, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall throughout the event.
As we head into the rest of the week, we go back to the typical August pattern. Heat and humidity return today with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the summer humidity, I do believe we stay completely dry for today. If there is a shower chance, I think it’s further to the southwest and outside of our viewing area.
Our rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday with highs remaining nearly virtually the same. Rain chances will be scattered on Thursday and Friday with chances lingering into the weekend.
Those weekend rain chances are minimal for now. We will see our 40% chance of rain drop to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid-uppers 80s with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s.
