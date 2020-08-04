FIRST ALERT: Back to the heat and humidity, scattered storms return

FIRST ALERT: Back to the heat and humidity, scattered storms return
The rain chances return starting tomorrow and through the weekend.
By Andrew Dockery | August 4, 2020 at 3:31 AM EDT - Updated August 4 at 3:31 AM

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After an active week of tracking Isaias, we are officially done with that storm. Impacts last night were felt from the south strand to the north strand with impressive storm surge, strong wind gusts and heavy rainfall throughout the event.

Today will be warm with highs in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and the lower 90s inland.
Today will be warm with highs in the mid 80s for the Grand Strand and the lower 90s inland.

As we head into the rest of the week, we go back to the typical August pattern. Heat and humidity return today with highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s with feels like temperatures in the mid-upper 90s. While a stray shower cannot be ruled out in the summer humidity, I do believe we stay completely dry for today. If there is a shower chance, I think it’s further to the southwest and outside of our viewing area.

Rain chances ramp up for Wednesday and into the middle and end of the week.
Rain chances ramp up for Wednesday and into the middle and end of the week.

Our rain chances return to the forecast on Wednesday with highs remaining nearly virtually the same. Rain chances will be scattered on Thursday and Friday with chances lingering into the weekend.

The rain chances return starting tomorrow and through the weekend.
The rain chances return starting tomorrow and through the weekend.

Those weekend rain chances are minimal for now. We will see our 40% chance of rain drop to 30% for Saturday and Sunday. Highs will remain in the mid-uppers 80s with a feels like temperature in the upper 90s.

The heat index will be in the upper 90s for the next five days.
The heat index will be in the upper 90s for the next five days.

