Coroner’s office: 76-year-old man drowned trying to save another swimmer in Garden City

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man drowned during a heroic act in Garden City, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell said 76-year-old Anthony McAleenan from Willowbrook, Illinois drowned Tuesday afternoon in Garden City.
Dontell said that McAleenan was trying to rescue another swimmer in distress when he went under water.
He was taken to Waccamaw Hospital in Murrells Inlet where he later died.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.
