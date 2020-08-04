The Care House of the Pee Dee helping parents and students handle back-to-school stress

“If we’re sitting here and thinking this school year is going to be so stressful, and I don’t know what we’re going to do or how we’re going to make it, your child is going to wonder how they’re going to make it and they’ll go into the first day of school feeling that way. Whereas if you maintain your composure and work through the stress with them, and realize this may be hard, but we can do this,” said McGee.