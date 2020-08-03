5 wanted in connection to Marion shooting that left 5 hurt

MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – Marion police are searching for five people who they said are connected to a shooting that left five people hurt.
Tameisha Lasane, 18, Zyrei Platt, 19, Derrian Platt, 33, and Kyrei Platt 23, are wanted for attempted murder. Quanisa Owens is also wanted for accessory after the fact of attempted murder.
Police said a group of people met on Saturday at the Shell station at 100 W. Liberty Street and there was a fight that led to multiple people being shot.
The victims were taken to MUSC Marion and were treated for their injuries.
Police said a separate shooting then happened in the parking lot of MUSC Marion. Police said that shooting is connected to the one that took place at the Shell station.
All of those wanted are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts or have any information about the shooting should call the Marion Police Department at 843-423-8616.
The case is still under investigation.
