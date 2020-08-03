Tornado watch issued for the Grand Strand ahead of Isaias

August 3, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 4:53 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A tornado watch has been issued for Horry and Georgetown counties ahead of expected impacts from Tropical Storm Isaias.

According to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, N.C., the watch remains in effect for the area through 2 a.m. Tuesday.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms and tornadoes.

Tropical Storm Isaias is getting better organized and still has a chance to become a hurricane prior to landfall late Monday night.

