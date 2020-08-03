Swimmer still missing in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A swimmer who went missing in Myrtle Beach has yet to be located, authorities said Monday morning.
According to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Tom Vest, the swimmer went missing Sunday night at 28th Avenue South.
Vest said the search continued for several hours until it became unsafe for first responders.
Authorities then utilized a drone in the search before the U.S. Coast Guard was notified for additional resources, Vest added.
As of 10 a.m. Monday, the swimmer has not been found.
