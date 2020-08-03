State of emergency declared in Scotland County as Isaias approaches the Carolinas

“The Shelter will be operated with COVID-19 restrictions, using occupant screening, social distancing, with no cots for sleeping, occupants will be provided bedding for sleeping on the floor. In addition, there will be containerized meals, as well as strict enforcement of restrictions, and occupancy will be limited to what the space will allow. We are encouraging people to shelter in place at home or with family or friends if at all possible. The shelter is a last resort,” said Scotland County Emergency Management Director Roylin Hammond.