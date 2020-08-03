State of emergency declared in Scotland County as Isaias approaches the Carolinas

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Scotland County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.
The state of emergency went into effect at 11 a.m. Monday.
According to a press release, Scotland County Emergency Management has opened a shelter at Scotland High School in the old gym section. Entrance to the shelter will be from Pate Stadium.
“The Shelter will be operated with COVID-19 restrictions, using occupant screening, social distancing, with no cots for sleeping, occupants will be provided bedding for sleeping on the floor. In addition, there will be containerized meals, as well as strict enforcement of restrictions, and occupancy will be limited to what the space will allow. We are encouraging people to shelter in place at home or with family or friends if at all possible. The shelter is a last resort,” said Scotland County Emergency Management Director Roylin Hammond.
At this time, there are no county-wide curfews in effect, officials said. However, each municipality within the county (Laurinburg, Wagram, Gibson, and East Laurinburg) may have curfews in place.
The state of emergency will remain in effect until modified or rescinded.
