Santee Cooper crews staged, on standby as Isaias inches closer to Grand Strand

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WMBF) – Santee Cooper crews are ready to any power outages as Tropical Storm Isaias moves closer to the Carolinas.
Crews are staged and on standby along the coast of Horry County.
In addition to its own crews, Santee Cooper has contracted tree, line and helicopter crews ready to help with restoration. Its call and storm centers are also fully staffed. They are tracking the storm as it approaches and will adjust crews based on Isaias’ track.
“Santee Cooper teams have been planning for the storm’s arrival since late last week, we are ready and we have crews scheduled around the clock to return our system to normal,” said Mike Poston, Chief Customer Officer. “We remind customers they can report and track outages online, urge them to stay safe, and ask that they stay away from any downed power lines.”
Customers can report outages by calling 1-888-769-7688 or go online.
