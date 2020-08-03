POWER OUTAGES: Thousands reported as Isaias impacts Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Utility companies in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee are reporting power outages as Hurricane Isaias impacts the WMBF viewing area.
Santee Cooper is reporting 6,972 customers were without power, with nearly 1,800 of those outages in the North Myrtle Beach area. Santee Cooper said its crews are working quickly and as safely as possible to get the power turned back on.
Horry Electric is reporting 2,131 customers without power, and about 1,550 of those outages are in the Socastee area. Horry Electric said they have crews working to restore power as long as conditions are safe to do so.
Outages are affecting 60 Duke Energy customers in the Green Sea area.
Pee Dee Electric is reporting 580 outages in Marion County.
