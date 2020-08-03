Police arrest man in connection with shooting at Bennettsville gas station

Jarick Thomas (Source: Bennettsville Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff | August 3, 2020 at 4:06 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 4:06 PM

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) – A man has been taken into custody in connection with a shooting last month at a Bennettsville gas station.

According to information from the Bennettsville Police Department, Jarick Jaleek Shabazz Thomas was arrested and charged with attempted murder, discharging a weapon into an occupied motor vehicle, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, simple possession of marijuana, and breach of peace of a high and aggravated nature.

The charges stem from a shooting that took place on July 3 at the Exxon Convenient Store located at the Highway 15/401 Bypass in Bennettsville. Thomas is accused of firing several rounds at a person getting into a motor vehicle and endangering the lives of others who were in the parking lot at the time, a press release stated.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

