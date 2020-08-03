Pee Dee mayor, others runs nearly 400 miles to honor fallen S.C. police officers

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WMBF) – Darlington’s mayor and several others ran hundreds of miles to honor every South Carolina police officer killed in the line of duty.
Early Monday morning, Darlington Mayor Curtis Boyd began the 397-mile journey for the second annual Terrance Carraway Fallen Officer Run.
They ran all the way to the state capitol in Columbia, but first they made a stop at the Vintage Place neighborhood where Florence police officer Terrance Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner were killed in an ambush in October 2018.
From there, they ran to the Florence Airport to honor officer Jackson Winkeler who was killed during a traffic stop in January.
Boyd said he and the other runners want to make sure the sacrifice these officers made will never be forgotten.
“These officers were there to help, that’s what happened to Winkeler out at the airport. He saw danger and ran for it and the same with Terrance and Farrah and all the other ones who’ve died out there and that’s why we’re here to show support for those people,” Boyd said.
The runners raised money that will go to the Terrence Carraway Foundation to build a memorial for fallen officers. CLICK HERE if you would like to donate.
