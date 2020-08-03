Over 2,200 Duke Energy crews ready to respond to power outages

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WMBF) – Thousands of Duke Energy crews are reading to respond to power outages caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
The workers will be deployed to the hardest hit areas by the storm.
“We recognize that during the COVID-19 pandemic customers are spending more time at home and even brief outages are inconvenient,” said Jason Hollifield, Duke Energy’s Carolinas storm director. “Our team is ready to respond after the hurricane hits to minimize the effects to our customers, and we encourage customers in the projected path of this storm to make plans now to prepare their homes and families.”
More than 300 Duke Energy workers traveled from Duke’s Midwest service territory and an extra 300 workers will travel from Florida on Tuesday to help crews with power restoration if its needed.
During non-pandemic times, restoring power after a storm can be difficult because of high winds, fallen trees and flooding.
But now, in addition to the standard challenges, crews will also be practicing social distancing and will wear face masks when that is not possible.
