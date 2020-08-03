North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue sends out highwater vehicles to rescue drivers on flooded roads

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach firefighters are warning the community about flooded roads in the city.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue is reporting that Main Street is closed from Hillside Drive to Ocean Boulevard due to flooding.
“We are seeing several areas of the city beginning to have ponding on the roadways from heavy rain as well as tidal flooding in Cherry Grove,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on its social media.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue said that they can’t stress enough for drivers to stay off the roads.
Both of their highwater vehicles are out dealing with a number of stranded drivers in addition to several other incidents that their fire units are responding to.
“You being out and getting stuck somewhere you shouldn’t be ties up Emergency Personnel that are needed for other incidents,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue posted on its social media.
North Myrtle Beach spokesman Pat Dowling said one of the highwater rescue vehicles is being sent to a home in the 300 block of 59th Avenue North where there is an electrical situation. He said there is no fire but they’re attempting to evacuate the families but the fire truck can’t get there because of the flooding.
