LIST: Closings, delays as Isaias approaches the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Several closing and cancellations have been announced as Tropical Storm Isaias makes its way toward the Carolinas.
Businesses
- Coastal Grand Mall will be closing Monday at 5 p.m. Department stores and restaurant hours may vary.
- Brookgreen Gardens will close at noon Monday due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Public schools:
- A Horry County Schools board meeting has been delayed until Tuesday night due to Tropical Storm Isaias.
Colleges:
- Horry-Georgetown Technical College will delay opening all campuses Tuesday until 12 p.m. out of an abundance of caution.
Hospitals:
- All of Conway Medical Center’s outpatient and non-essential staff locations/areas will close Monday at 4 p.m. This includes all provider practice locations on and off the main campus, the Outpatient Diagnostic Center, Rehabilitation Building, and Administration Building. All other departments will be open for business as originally planned on the regular schedule this week. CMC plans to have all locations open for business on a regular schedule on Tuesday with no late starts or opening delays scheduled.
City Facilities:
- Myrtle Beach city facilities will close Monday at 5:00 p.m. This includes recreation centers, playgrounds, Chapin Memorial Library and Municipal Court. City offices and facilities, including the recreation centers, will reopen at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday or at their regular time if later than 8:00 a.m. Solid waste service also will begin at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday for Zone 2 customers.
- In North Myrtle Beach, the J. Bryan Floyd Community Center, NMB Aquatic & Fitness Center and NMB Park & Sports Complex will close at 6 p.m. Monday.
- The Town of Pawleys Island administrative office will close at 2 p.m. Monday.
Coast RTA
- Service will be discontinued in Myrtle Beach at 6:15 p.m. Monday. There will be departures from Myrtle Beach to Conway at 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 6:15 p.m.
- Final departure to Georgetown on Route 16 will be at 3 p.m.. Route 16X will operate as normal.
- Final departures from Conway will be 4 p.m. to Myrtle Beach, 5 p.m. for Conway local. Routes 2 Loris and 3 –Bucksport will be operated on demand response.
- No changes in service planned for Tuesday morning.
This list will be updated as necessary.
Copyright 2020 WMBF. All rights reserved.