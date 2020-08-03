‘It’s just not worth it’: Horry County police ask people to stay off beach as Isaias approaches

Horry County police are advising people to stay off the beach because of Tropical Storm Isaias. (Source: Horry County Police Department via Twitter)
By WMBF News Staff | August 3, 2020 at 7:24 PM EDT - Updated August 3 at 7:26 PM

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – As the weather begins to deteriorate across the Grand Strand due to Tropical Storm Isaias, Horry County police have a message to visitors and residents – get inside.

“If you could be so kinds as to make evening plans that don’t involve taking your family to the beach, we’d greatly appreciate it,” a tweet from the Horry County Police Department said, with a blue heart emoji at the end.

The tweet also included a photo of people walking toward the beach.

“With increased tornado risk and unpredictable surf, it’s just not worth it,” HCPD officials said.

Horry and Georgetown counties are under a tornado watch until 2 a.m. Tuesday because of the expected impacts from Isaias.

