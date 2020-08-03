Hurricane Isaias makes landfall in N.C.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Isaias has made landfall in the Carolinas.
Doppler radar imagery and surface observations indicate that eye of Hurricane Isaias made landfall in southern North Carolina around 11:10 p.m. near Ocean Isle Beach, with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
A weather station at Oak Island, N.C., recently reported sustained winds of 76 mph and a gust to 87 mph.
It will move across the U.S. mid-Atlantic region throughout Monday night and Tuesday.
