Horry County officials hold press briefing ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County officials are holding a press briefing Monday afternoon as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the Grand Strand.
The briefing will be held in front of the ML Brown Public Safety Building on N. Main Street in Conway. It is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
Speakers will include:
- Horry County Public Information Director Kelly Moore
- Horry County Council Chairman Johnny Gardner
- Assistant Administrator for Public Safety Randy Webster
- Horry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Chief Tom Fox
- Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill
- Horry County Fire Rescue Chief Joseph Tanner
- Horry County 911 Director Renee Hardwick
