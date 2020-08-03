Horry County crews create sand berms ahead of Isaias

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County staff members were hard at work Monday morning getting the county’s beaches ready for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias.
According to information on the Horry County Police Department’s Facebook page, sand berms have been created at some beach accesses to decrease erosion from storm surge.
The berms deter waves from reaching further inland, according to the HCPD.
County officials are reminding residents to stay off the beach as conditions worsen, and do not move or destroy barriers or berms.
