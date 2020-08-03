Heavy rain moves in as Hurricane Isaias approaches the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Heavy rain started to fall across Horry and Georgetown counties Monday night as Hurricane Isaias began to make its presence felt across the Grand Strand.
Viewer-submitted videos and photos showed the rain coming down and the waves crashing on the shore as the Category 1 hurricane continued its march to the Grand Strand.
Water was overtaking the marshwalk in Murrells Inlet, and the ocean was starting to breach the dunes in Garden City Beach.
In Myrtle Beach, water breached the dunes near the Sea Captain’s House at 30th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard.
If you have photos and videos of Hurricane Isaias’ impacts and can do so safely, upload them here.
